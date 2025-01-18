Here's what's going on in West Michigan this weekend (January 18-19)

WEST MICHIGAN — It's a January winter weekend, but we've got all kinds of things to keep you busy whether you want to be inside or out:

World of Winter: Silent Disco

In Grand Rapids, World of Winter is in full swing! On Saturday night, Calder Plaza becomes a huge dance floor under the stars for the silent disco. There will be live DJs, fire performers and stunning light displays. The fun starts at 7 p.m. with new DJs taking the stage every hour until 11, keeping the beats fresh all night long. There's interactive art, food trucks, fire pits and boozy drinks available for purchase. The event is all free, but the headphones are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Puzzle Day at the Hackley Library

Saturday is puzzle day at the Hackley Library in downtown Muskegon. Relax with a fun-filled afternoon of puzzling for families, youth and teens. There are options for all age groups. It's also free from 2–3:30 p.m.

Nature Day at Hemlock Crossing Park

If you've got cabin fever, get to the park and have fun with your family. Saturday is Family Nature Day at Hemlock Crossing Park in West Olive. Be challenged with simple and entertaining winter activities designed to open your senses toward nature and give you ideas to take home. Show up anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to the nature education center. It's all free, but registration is encouraged.

K-Wings Fan Fest

Come celebrate the Kalamazoo Wings and the team's rich history at Fan Fest. There will be interactive games, player autographs and an open skate from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday. There's the Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage game versus Toledo that night, and you must have a ticket to attend fan fest. The first 1,000 fans will get a K-Wings 50th anniversary commemorative pin. There will be a jersey retirement and a post-game auction with the hockey heritage specialty jerseys.

Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra Series

sit back, relax and enjoy the first of the Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra Series on Sunday at the Golden Age at Creston Brewery. For more than 40 years, the Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra has been one of Michigan's premier jazz ensembles featuring the finest musicians in the area playing original compositions and arrangements, plus traditional favorites. It's just 5 dollars cash. The show runs from 1-3 p.m. and there will be a limited restaurant menu available.

