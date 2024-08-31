Here's what's going on in West Michigan this Labor Day weekend (August 31-September 2)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the unofficial end of summer, Labor Day weekend is upon us! In case you're in need of some fun ideas for things to do in West Michigan, we've got you covered:

Grandcon Gaming Convention

Fun and games are in store at the 10th Grandcon Gaming Convention, which is already underway at Grand Rapids' Devos Place Convention Center. The family-friendly event lets guests shop for arts crafts, toys, games and more. There's a 'game library' that everyone can use with thousands of titles from board games to card games and much more. There are also paint & take events, seminars and workshops for the crafty folks. The convention runs through Sunday. For details, head to Grandcon.com.

Sunset Cinema: Back to The Future

Catch Marty, Doc and the famous DeLorean on the big screen for free. The classic, original Back to The Future film is being shown at Studio Park Piazza Saturday night for the whole family to enjoy. The show begins at 8 p.m., and dogs are not allowed although outside food is. Drinks will also be available for purchase. Click here to find out more.

Muskegon Polish Festival

It's Polish Festival time in Muskegon—celebrate all of the culture with music, food, education and tradition. Shop for beautiful polish pottery, learn more about the cuisine from cookbook author Anna Hurning, and polka the night away with a full schedule of bands taking the stage on Saturday. Also new this year, a specialty vodka bar to compliment the beers, wine and other non-alcoholic drinks. Entry is 10 dollars for anyone 21 and over. It's all happening at Hackley Park on Saturday. Head to Muskegonpolishfest.com for the full schedule.

Elton Rosh: The Elton John Tribute Band

Attention, Elton John fans! Head to Holland this weekend for Elton Rohn: the premiere tribute to the rocket man himself. This show combines the look, feel and sound of an Elton John show 100% live and it includes audience engagement with sing-alongs encouraged. It's Saturday night at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 and it's 18 and over unless accompanied by an adult. Tickets start at 25 dollars in advance. It's all happening at the Park Theatre, head to their website for info and tickets

Muskegon Labor Day Parade

Everyone loves a parade! Celebrate working families in Muskegon at their annual Labor Day Parade and celebration. The parade starts at 11 a.m. Monday on Western Avenue near the CIO Hall,and it ends at Hackley Park—-where the party starts. There will be arts & crafts, bounce houses, face painting, balloons, music and more. It's all totally free. Click hereto find out more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube