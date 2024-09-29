Here's how you can get a free healthy meal kit if you live in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Food deserts, inflation, busy schedules, and more get in the way of providing healthy meals or learning how to take advantage of the produce that may be available. AgeWell Services of West Michigan, the Muskegon YMCA, and Mission for Area People are working together to bring Healthy Food Kits to the area for the 4th time.

On October 3rd from noon until 3 p.m., they’ll be passing out kits on a first-come, first-served basis. It's all happening at Mission for Area People, on Jefferson Street.

To learn more about the event, FOX 17 brought in Muskegon's AgeWell Services executive director Kris Vanderstelt.

Find out more about picking up your Healthy Harvest Kit on the AgeWell Services website.

