Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Help make A Night to Shine the perfect night!

A Night to Shine - Red Carpet Experience
The Lakes Church
A Night to Shine - Red Carpet Experience
Posted at 6:39 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 06:39:05-05

FRUITPORT, Mich. — This is an all-call for that dress or suit you’ve had hanging in the closet with no plans to wear.

Dozens of prom-goers will descend on The Lakes Church on Friday, February 9, 2024, for A Night to Shine, a prom night experience celebrating those with special needs.

A Night to Shine - full dance floor

And what’s prom without the perfect thing to wear?

The shoes, the suit… the dress— Thanks to you, the guests won’t have to worry about that!

A Night to Shine - Red Carpet Experience

The Lakes Church will be collecting prom wear for those who need them on Saturday, December 2 from 10-1 p.m. All sizes and styles are needed!

A Night to Shine - Red Carpet Experience

A Night to Shine includes a warm welcome with a red carpet entry, catered dinner, sensory-friendly experiences, and a crowning ceremony for each guest.

A Night to Shine - Crowning Ceremony

The free event is a global initiative sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation to show support and love for those with special needs and their families, reaching 56 countries and over half a million guests in the 10 years since its inception.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book