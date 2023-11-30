Help make A Night to Shine the perfect night!

FRUITPORT, Mich. — This is an all-call for that dress or suit you’ve had hanging in the closet with no plans to wear.

Dozens of prom-goers will descend on The Lakes Church on Friday, February 9, 2024, for A Night to Shine, a prom night experience celebrating those with special needs.

And what’s prom without the perfect thing to wear?

The shoes, the suit… the dress— Thanks to you, the guests won’t have to worry about that!

The Lakes Church will be collecting prom wear for those who need them on Saturday, December 2 from 10-1 p.m. All sizes and styles are needed!

A Night to Shine includes a warm welcome with a red carpet entry, catered dinner, sensory-friendly experiences, and a crowning ceremony for each guest.

The free event is a global initiative sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation to show support and love for those with special needs and their families, reaching 56 countries and over half a million guests in the 10 years since its inception.