Help beautify Kalamazoo, Portage by volunteering or adopting a bed!

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A beautiful city takes time and a little bit of elbow grease— and Kalamazoo in Bloom is counting on you for both!

Kalamazoo in Bloom

Planting days are planned throughout Kalamazoo and Portage and over 200 pairs of hands are needed to pull weeds, dig, and plant new flowers.

Volunteers can sign up here— your organization can even adopt a bed to care for as a group!

Individual Volunteers Needed

Portage Planting Days: May 17-19

Kalamazoo Planting Days: May 24-26



Group Adopters can participate during above times or schedule their own planting days by contacting Monika Trahe

The nonprofit works with locally grown plants and flowers, making sure to use annuals each year.

Kalamazoo in Bloom

Make sure you attend one of Kalamazoo in Bloom's open houses to learn everything you'll need to know about these and other opportunities to keep the community beautiful.