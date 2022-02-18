Heart of West Michigan United Way looking for organizations to host personal care and cleaning products collection drives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heart of West Michigan United Way’s Bring the Basics Collection drive brings personal care items and cleaning products to Kent County residents in need.

United Way is looking for companies and organizations to collect items from March 1-15 online or in person. Register as a team with your coworkers, family, and friends.

Items like toothpaste, soap, and laundry detergent are necessary items to stay healthy. Assistance programs like SNAP don’t cover these necessities and the increase in inflation has made it difficult for many families to make ends meet. This creates a hardship for those who already struggle to afford everyday essentials.

Several organizations will benefit from the drive, including Migrant Legal Aid, North Kent Connect, SECOM, West Michigan Asian American Association, Dwelling Place, Arbor Circle, A.Y.A. Youth Collective, and Community Food Club