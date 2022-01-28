Heart and brain health more correlated than previously thought

February is just around the corner and that means it's time to recognize American Heart month, an entire month dedicated to heart health.

“Heart disease remains the leading cause of death and disability in the United States and globally. Learning as much as we can about how we can prevent it, prevent people from suffering, all the consequences of heart disease is incredibly important," American Heart Association immediate past president Dr. Mitchell Elkind said.

There are important signs and symptoms to look out for when it comes to heart disease, and now researchers are pushing that many of those same signs and symptoms are correlated to brain diseases as well.

The American Heart Association says that diseases of the brain like Alzheimer's and dementia are closely associated with the same risk factors that cause heart disease. Things like high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and tobacco use.

“For example blood pressure, one of the most important risk factors for cardiovascular disease, if you have it in midlife, high blood pressure at midlife, then that increases your risk of dementia," Dr. Elkind said.

This month of February the American Heart Association is encouraging healthy habits that will not only keep your heart healthy, but your brain as well.

They call this list "Life's Simple Seven":

- Quit/don't start smoking

- Daily exercise

- Watch your blood pressure

- Watch your blood sugar levels

- Watch your cholesterol levels, seek out treatment if any of these are abnormal

- Maintain healthy diet

- Maintain healthy weight