Healing Hearts 5K Run raising funds for child grief support

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Ele's Place West Michigan is inviting members of the Kent County community to participate in a fundraising 5K "Fun" Run at Millenium Park in Walker Sunday, June 8th. The benefit aims to raise funds for Ele's Place, an organization built around helping grieving children, teens and young adults. The director of Ele's Place West Michigan Tammy Campbell discusses the importance of the organization with FOX 17's Janice Allen.

To learn more about Ele's Place and the Healing Hearts 5K Run, go to elesplace.org.

