Heading to Chicago for St. Patrick's Day? Little Chicago Guide shares tips for first-time visitors & more

WEST MICHIGAN — Better get out that green, West Michigan—because St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner.

While there's a lot to do in Michigan, one of the most popular places in the Midwest to celebrate the big day is none other than Chicago. But—what to do once you're there?

My Michigan Beach & Travel founder Jill Halpin Halpin stopped by FOX 17's studio to share some tips for folks planning on heading to the Windy City to take part in St. Patrick's day revelry.

Halpin recently launched Little Chicago Guide, a website dedicated to helping visitors uncover the best places, spaces and events to check out with guides to events, parking, restaurants, dog-friendly visits, thrift stores, comedy clubs and much more.

Little Chicago Guide's St. Patrick's Day Sweepstakes

Don't miss your chance to win a $100 gift certificate to Pizza Portofino on the Chicago River, a prime location for viewing the St. Patrick’s Day River Dyeing Event. The sweepstakes is open to U.S. residents 21+ and runs until 3/12/25. The winner, selected at random, will be notified by email.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube