Harvest & Hops: 9th annual event supports Crohn's and Colitis Foundation

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's annual fundraising event—Harvest & Hops— is coming up!

The foundation raises awareness and supports research into cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis through live and silent auctions.

This Friday, October 21st at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids, guests will enjoy dinner and beer tasting from local breweries, as well as guest speakers.

Harvest & Hops starts at 6 p.m.

Since their founding in 1967, the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation has invested $400M into finding a cure for Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.