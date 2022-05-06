Watch
NewsMorning News

Actions

Harland Williams brings comedy show to Grand Rapids

Stand-up comedian Harland Williams will be performing in Grand Rapids this weekend.
Harland Williams.jpg
Posted at 9:18 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 09:18:42-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Stand-up comedian Harland Williams will be performing in Grand Rapids this weekend.

Williams is known for his hilarious roles in movies like “Half-Baked,” “Dumb and Dumber,” and “There’s Something About Mary.”

You can catch Williams performing at 1504 Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7.

General admission tickets cost $25 and VIP tickets are $35.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the upcoming performances, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News