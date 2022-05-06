Harland Williams brings comedy show to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Stand-up comedian Harland Williams will be performing in Grand Rapids this weekend.

Williams is known for his hilarious roles in movies like “Half-Baked,” “Dumb and Dumber,” and “There’s Something About Mary.”

You can catch Williams performing at 1504 Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7.

General admission tickets cost $25 and VIP tickets are $35.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the upcoming performances, click here.

