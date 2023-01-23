Happy National Pie Day!

While it is customary to celebrate Pi with pie, it's also encouraged to enjoy the pastry on its own day, January 23rd!

The Grand Traverse Pie Company visited the studio to prove just that.

Watch above as Jenn Serrano, owner/operator of the Norton Shores GTP location shared the joys of pie making (and eating) with the FOX 17 Morning Crew.

Michigan's climate is uniquely suited to grow the fruits favorited by pie makers. Apples, cherries, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries all benefit from our rolling hills, lake-effect precipitation, sunny and moderate summers— even the winter chill.