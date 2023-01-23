Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Happy National Pie Day!

Apple Pie
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
Apple Pie
Posted at 7:08 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 07:08:02-05

While it is customary to celebrate Pi with pie, it's also encouraged to enjoy the pastry on its own day, January 23rd!

The Grand Traverse Pie Company visited the studio to prove just that.

Watch above as Jenn Serrano, owner/operator of the Norton Shores GTP location shared the joys of pie making (and eating) with the FOX 17 Morning Crew.

Michigan's climate is uniquely suited to grow the fruits favorited by pie makers. Apples, cherries, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries all benefit from our rolling hills, lake-effect precipitation, sunny and moderate summers— even the winter chill.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered