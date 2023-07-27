Happy National Chili Dog Day!

July 27 is National Chilli Dog Day— a day to celebrate piling way more toppings than your average hot-dog-and-bun combo was ever expected to handle.

Whether covered in cheese; beans or no beans; adding onions, peppers, tomatoes, and more— not to mention the coveted chili recipe— everyone has their own special way to do it. One thing unites them all; you're going to need a fork at some point during the meal— and napkins!

According to National Today, this "wave of innovation that helped expand the scope of American cuisine" was inspired by a meal made famous by German immigrant, Charles Feltman. He wasn't selling chili dogs, though, but the perennial backyard barbeque favorite; frankfurters on a bun. Americans being who we are, we had to top an old favorite— literally in this case.

Somewhere down the line, someone said 'You know what would make this better?' and then someone else said 'Yeah— that's great, but have you tried...'

And thus the chili dog, in all of its various glories, was born.

With so much variety, it's easy to see why this messy masterpiece is a mainstay in America.

What's your favorite? Are you more of a traditionalist, or do you like experimenting with flavors and toppings? Has anyone tried to make a breakfast chili dog?

Send FOX 17 a picture of how you're celebrating National Chili Dog Day! Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube