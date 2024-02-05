Handing down tradition as the Year of the Dragon kicks off

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chinese fashion and traditions will be on display on February 10 as the Year of the Rabbit gives way to that of the Dragon.

Chinese American Association of Greater Kalamazoo

The Chinese American Association of Greater Kalamazoo will host the Hanfu Fashion Show at Kalamazoo's Chenery Auditorium, showing off clothes worn in China until the early 1900s when the Republic of China was established, its rulers wishing to westernize the country's look and traditions as a whole.

You can see these beautiful examples of tradition up close from 6:00-7:30 p.m.

Grab tickets online or at Pacific Rim Foods and Hibachi Sushi Buffet-Kalamazoo for $15.