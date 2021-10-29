Halloween tips for kids with Autism

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is a fun time of year for a lot of kids, but can trigger sensory overload for those with Autism.

We talked to Easterseals Michigan Certified Autism Specialist and Pediatric Occupational Therapist, Jennifer Westerhuis, for some tips before this year's festivities.

Jennifer also explained why Halloween can be a stressful time for kids across the Autism spectrum.

There's a lot of change in our routines, schedules and parties at school and it can be hard for kids to adjust. Jennifer says kids with Autism may have a hard time straying from their typical day to day routines and need time to prepare. Things like costumes and face paint may trigger added sensory overload and may take some practice to get used to as well.

Jennifer says to take the time to go over rules and expectations. She explained there are some different social guidelines we follow during Halloween time. We go to stranger's houses, ask for candy, and go out at night in the neighborhood. So, things we typically don't do from day to day.

She says kids can also prepare by trying on their Halloween costumes or walk the trick-or-treat route in advance.

Some parents handing out candy also may display blue pumpkin buckets to show they are mindful of those with sensory issues. Jennifer said some kids may disclose they have Autism or display a badge or sign letting neighbors knows as they approach.

Kids may not want to disclose the information, but Jennifer says people can put a sign on their door saying they are welcoming of all skill levels.