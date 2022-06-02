Hackley Public Library hosting Pet Adoption Awareness Day event

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hackley Public Library is hosting some fun events this weekend and throughout summer.

The Muskegon library has a summer reading program starting soon and it’s welcoming some furry guests to the library this weekend.

On Saturday, June 4, Hackley Public Library is hosting a Pet Adoption Awareness Day in Hackley Park.

The event runs from 12-3 p.m. and people are invited to come out and meet some furry friends that are up for adoption.

There will also be take-and-make craft kits available for kids and teens to take.

The library will also be accepting donation items. For each item you donate, you will be entered to win a gift card to PetSmart.

Hackley Public Library’s summer reading program kicks off June 13 and is open to adults, teens and kids.

Participants will be able to earn badges by reading books, including audiobooks, and completing activities. By earning badges, participants will have the chance to receive prizes.

To learn more about the summer reading program, click here.

HPL's Main Building Open Hours:

Mon-Tues: 9-7 p.m.

Wed-Sat: 9-5 p.m.

HPL's Local History & Genealogy Department (Torrent House) Hours:

Tues-Sat: 10-5 p.m.

