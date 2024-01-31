Hackley Public Library brings an interactive Black History Month to Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Kicking off a month-long, free event series with dancing and gospel music on Monday, Hackley Public Library is getting interactive for Black History Month!

February 3 at 2 p.m., join them for Black History Trivia – test your knowledge of the Civil Rights Movement and beyond. Register with friends, or join a team for your chance at cash prizes.

Hackley Public Library Black History Trivia Night at Hackley Public Library, part of the 2024 Black History Month series

Celebrate the power and resilience of the human spirit with Open Mic Poetry Night Monday, February 5. Put your prose on display, or immerse yourself in the stories of others starting at 6 p.m.

Delight in the savory, sweet, and downright comforting with the Mac & Cheese Contest at 2 p.m., followed by the Sweet Soul Food Dessert Contest at 3:30 p.m. on February 10.

For the over 18 crowd, a performance of The Mountaintop by The Ebony Road Players will take you through the last day of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on February 24 at 2 p.m. Registration is preferred.

Hackley Public Library The Ebony Road Players to perform The Mountaintop during Hackley Public Library's 2024 Black History Month series

Wrapping up the month with a little self-care, Hackely Public Library is hosting a Black Hair Clinic, offering tips and tricks to keep black hair luscious at any age. It starts at 6 p.m. on February 26. You can sign up here!

Hackley Public Library Celebrating Black History Month at Hackley Public Library

Through these events and stories offered on their shelves, the library promises to continue its mission to be a source of connection and education for the community, offering free information and resources.

Events for this Black History Month at Hackley Public Library are made possible by a bequest from Bess Commodore.