Hackley Public Library announces new hours and free services

Posted at 10:55 AM, Jan 04, 2022
Hackley Public Library has new hours and free programs for all ages. If your young ones are looking for a craft, take and make kits are available for children and teens now. Borrowing materials, using public computers or WIFI, enjoying programs, and more is all free.

HPL's Torrent House is located across the street from the library and offers free services to the public including a large collection of local history and genealogical materials, as well as providing access to numerous online databases.

NEW HOURS:
Hackley Public Library Main Building:
Mon-Tues: 9-7pm
Wed-Sat: 9-5pm

HPL's Torrent House (Local History & Genealogy Department):
Tues-Sat: 10-5pm

To learn more about what is happening at the HPL, please visit their event calendar https://www.hackleylibrary.org/events-calendar/.

