ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Grand Valley State University Lakers Dance Team is National Champions-- again.

The Lakers won two Division II titles over the weekend - one for the jazz category and the other for hip-hop.

The team now has 12 total National Championship wins under their belts.

Coaches Katy Allen-Nyenbrink and Rael Orao have been in charge for 11 of those wins.

The Lakers Dance Team is also a hit on social media - some of their TikTok videos have gotten millions of views.