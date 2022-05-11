Watch
'It's surreal': GVSU Laker Dance Team Tik Tok video goes viral

The routine garnering nearly 2 million views
Posted at 8:09 AM, May 11, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Valley Laker Dance Team is celebrating after a dance video they posted went viral.

The routine was for the College Classic in Florida owned by Dance Team Union. Renowned choreographer Sienna Lalau from the Lab put the routine together and the team took home the national championship. As of Wednesday, the routine on Tik Tok has 1.7 million views and nearly 300,000 likes. The team has heard from Jenny McCarthy about the routine and renowned dance organization World of Dance.

FOX 17's Ruta Ulcinaite met with the team to talk about their success.

