Guiding Light hosting Business Expo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Finding dedicated employees can be hard. Finding a job while recovering from substance abuse disorder can feel impossible— but neither has to be.

Guiding Light is hosting a business expo to connect successful members of their program with employers.

The Job Post Business Expo is happening August 23 at 4 p.m. at the Guiding Light

They’re inviting employers to come help them better understand the employment market their job candidates are navigating.

Recruiting opportunities will be available for businesses as well as information about how the nonprofit can help with job advertising, employee training, and transportation assistance.

The expo will include tacos and drinks provided by Guiding Light, cookies provided by Wealthy St Bakery [From struggle to success: New owner of Wealthy Street Bakery was homeless 4 years ago], and raffle drawings throughout the event.

For more information, or to RSVP for the event, click here.