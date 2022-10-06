Grilled cheese lovers-- have we got a festival for you!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grilled Cheese Festival is upon us and we cannot wait for the ooey-gooey goodness! (or should we say gouda-ness?)

The Cheese Lady herself stopped by the studio this morning, but you can join the fun Sunday, October 9th at Fuller Park.

From noon until 4 p.m. The Cheese Lady Grand Rapids will host a celebration of all things cheese!

Enjoy live music, a grilled cheese competition, tastings, beer and wine, and a kids activity tent.

The event celebrates the company's 10th Anniversary of being the big cheese in Grand Rapids.