Great Michigan Reads program is happening now

PARCHMENT, Mich. — The Parchment Community Library is hosting Great Michigan Read programs through February 14.

A statewide panel of teachers, librarians, community leaders and book lovers select the Great Michigan Read every two years.

The current selection is The Women of the Copper Country, Mary Doria Russell’s riveting account of 25-year-old Annie Clements as she stood up for the miners and their families during the 1913 copper strikes.

Great Michigan Read programs at the Parchment Community Library include:

Film & Discussion: Red Metal – The Copper Country Strike of 1913 – The library will show the PBS documentary Red Metal – The Copper Country Strike of 1913 on Monday, February 7 at 6:00 p.m.

Book Discussion: The Women of the Copper Country – Members of the Parchment Book Group will lead a discussion of the Great Michigan Read selection on Monday, February 14 at 6:00 p.m. Participants are invited to share their thoughts on the book along with passages that inspired them.

Find a complete list of Great Michigan Read programs at the Parchment Community Library here.