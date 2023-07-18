Watch Now
Great Lakes Rendezvous brings celebrity smiths to West Michigan

51 Bravo Custom Knives
Knife class - shaping handles
Posted at 7:33 AM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 07:33:37-04

WAYLAND, Mich. — Custom blades and knives made right here in West Michigan— it’s just what Bravo 51 Custom Knives owner, Shawn Moulenbelt calls a day at the office.

While he’s not making blades, he’s teaching blade smithing— and while he’s not sharing his expertise, he’s promoting the trade—even appearing on an episode of The History Channel’s Forged in Fire!

Saturday and Sunday, July 22 & 23, Moulenbelt invites everyone to get a taste of that experience.

51 Bravo is hosting a free event— The Great Lakes Rendezvous— welcoming Forged in Fire judge and ABS Mastersmith, J. Neilson and past champions and competitors from the show into Moulenbelt’s forge in Wayland.

From 9-5 p.m. come take a tour, meet industry professionals, and get a taste of the precision and care which smiths use to create amazing blades!

You’ll even get the chance to make your own knife, right there in the forge.

The Great Lakes Rendezvous includes works from local artisans and vendors, Doug’s Backyard BBQ Food Truck, and live music in the evening.

Can’t get enough? Or maybe you can’t make it out that weekend?

51 Bravo has you covered with classes for aspiring smiths (of all levels) or those who’d just like to try their hand at something new. Moulenbelt's forge is a welcoming place for veterans and the differently-abled. Check the 51 Bravo website for details.

A Path Forward