Great Food Giveaway aiming to feed even more during its 4th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Great Food Giveaway is at it again.

The brainchild of podcaster and local radio personality, Eric Zane, what started as a small event has grown to help hundreds each year, offering a full Christmas meal, pet food, and women's products.

Zane says their goal is to help as many people as possible— No questions, no cost, just a little relief and well-wishes during the holidays.

The 4th Great Food Giveaway happens December 21 at Ervine's Auto Repair Grand Rapids Hybrid on Stafford Ave SW in Grand Rapids.

Meals will be given away starting at 3 p.m. until everything is gone.