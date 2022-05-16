Watch
NewsMorning News

Actions

GRCC offering Summer Career Camps for students

The Grand Rapids Community College Workforce Training Team is offering a special camp for students in grades 6-9 to help spark an interest in a future career.
Summer Career Camp
Posted at 8:57 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 08:57:29-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Community College Workforce Training Team is offering a special camp for students in grades 6-9 to help spark an interest in a future career.

GRCC offering Summer Career Camps for students

The camp focuses on jobs in public works, construction, manufacturing, woodworking, and using drone technology.

Camp instructors Steven Ray and Cody Giba stopped by FOX 17 Morning News to show us some of the fun in store this summer.

For more information and to register, visit the GRCC website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News