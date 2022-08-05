Grandville author debuts children's book

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A new children's book published on August 5 gives readers a dose of nostalgia to share with their own kids.

Ciara Quintero's Childhood Days is a look back at the Grandville author's own memories.

Quintero says her kids were the inspiration— she wanted to share her experiences with them as they have their own adventures.

The book was created with little readers in mind, including engaging images that flow from page to page, easy to read words, and a section in the front for you to sign should you give this book as a gift.

A launch party for Childhood Days will be held at the Grandville Kent District Library on August 13 from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Paperbacks will be available at the event or online.

