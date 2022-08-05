Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Grandville author debuts children's book

LIVE Guest: Local author debuts children's book
Posted at 9:10 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 09:37:12-04

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A new children's book published on August 5 gives readers a dose of nostalgia to share with their own kids.

Ciara Quintero's Childhood Days is a look back at the Grandville author's own memories.

Quintero says her kids were the inspiration— she wanted to share her experiences with them as they have their own adventures.

The book was created with little readers in mind, including engaging images that flow from page to page, easy to read words, and a section in the front for you to sign should you give this book as a gift.

A launch party for Childhood Days will be held at the Grandville Kent District Library on August 13 from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Paperbacks will be available at the event or online.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered