Grand Rapids Y Service Club looking for White Elephant Sale donations

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Springtime is purge time, and the Grand Rapids Y Service Club is here to help!
If you’re more interested in helping fund events and services for kids in West Michigan than you are in planning your own garage sale, read on—
The group is hosting their annual White Elephant Sale and they need your (gently used) items.
All proceeds (minus operating expenses) go helping make YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin accessible, welcoming, and exciting for campers.
DONATION OPTIONS
1. DROP OFF
4273 Alpine NW, Comstock Park – go to Northwest side of building
March 18-29: 9:30am – 12:30pm, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
April 15-23: 9:30 am – 12:30 pm, Monday-Saturday
2. PICK_UP
Online Request Form:bit.ly/wespickup25
Click "Donation Pickup" on their Facebook page
Email a pick-up request: wespickup@gryserviceclub.org
What can be donated? What can't be donated?
- Antiques
- Firearms and Ammunition
- Appliances
- Containers for any type of gas or oil including propane tanks
- Toys
- Toxic materials of any type
- Books, CDs, Vinyl records, DVDs
- Open cosmetics, health care products
- Tools, Building Materials, Hardware, and Lumber
- Used paint of any type
- Business Dead Stock/Excess Inventory
- Photo Chemicals
- Business Liquidations/Retirements
- Used Computers
- Car Parts
- Non-working TV’s
- Clothing - gently used
- CRT (Cathode Ray Tube) TV’s
- Coins and other Collectibles
- Cell Phones or Chargers
- Electronics
- Florescent light tubes
- Estate Sale Items
- Broken or non-functional items
- Farm Implements and Equipment
- Used Vaporizers or humidifiers
- Furniture
- Used Mattresses and box springs
- Generators, Power Washers, Pumps, Industrial Supplies
Working Appliances
- Hobbies
- Used water heaters or softeners
- Housewares
- Pianos or organs
- Jewelry/Gems
- Wood office credenza
- Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies
- Standard wood office desks
- Outdoor Living Equipment, Furniture, Sporting Goods, and Supplies
- Infant/child car seats, booster seats, or baby cribs
- Vehicles/Watercraft/Trailers/ATVs
- File cabinets
- You may need to prove donated electronics or appliances are in working order
- Only functioning flat screen TVs are accepted
- No recalled items will be accepted
The sale happens April 25 & 26 in Comstock Park—and it is huge; covering over 70,000sqf of space.
There will be an early-bird sale on Friday, April 25 from 8-9:30 a.m. for $10, then admission to the general public is free from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and continues on Saturday, April 26 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
