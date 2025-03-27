Grand Rapids Y Service Club looking for White Elephant Sale donations

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Springtime is purge time, and the Grand Rapids Y Service Club is here to help!

If you’re more interested in helping fund events and services for kids in West Michigan than you are in planning your own garage sale, read on—

The group is hosting their annual White Elephant Sale and they need your (gently used) items.

Reach out here to donate!

All proceeds (minus operating expenses) go helping make YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin accessible, welcoming, and exciting for campers.

DONATION OPTIONS



1. DROP OFF

4273 Alpine NW, Comstock Park – go to Northwest side of building

March 18-29: 9:30am – 12:30pm, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

April 15-23: 9:30 am – 12:30 pm, Monday-Saturday



2. PICK_UP

Online Request Form:bit.ly/wespickup25

Click "Donation Pickup" on their Facebook page

Email a pick-up request: wespickup@gryserviceclub.org

What can be donated?

What can't be donated? Antiques Firearms and Ammunition Appliances Containers for any type of gas or oil including propane tanks Toys Toxic materials of any type Books, CDs, Vinyl records, DVDs Open cosmetics, health care products Tools, Building Materials, Hardware, and Lumber Used paint of any type Business Dead Stock/Excess Inventory Photo Chemicals Business Liquidations/Retirements Used Computers Car Parts Non-working TV’s Clothing - gently used CRT (Cathode Ray Tube) TV’s Coins and other Collectibles Cell Phones or Chargers Electronics Florescent light tubes Estate Sale Items Broken or non-functional items Farm Implements and Equipment Used Vaporizers or humidifiers Furniture Used Mattresses and box springs Generators, Power Washers, Pumps, Industrial Supplies Working Appliances Hobbies Used water heaters or softeners Housewares Pianos or organs Jewelry/Gems Wood office credenza Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Standard wood office desks Outdoor Living Equipment, Furniture, Sporting Goods, and Supplies Infant/child car seats, booster seats, or baby cribs Vehicles/Watercraft/Trailers/ATVs File cabinets You may need to prove donated electronics or appliances are in working order

Only functioning flat screen TVs are accepted

No recalled items will be accepted

The sale happens April 25 & 26 in Comstock Park—and it is huge; covering over 70,000sqf of space.

There will be an early-bird sale on Friday, April 25 from 8-9:30 a.m. for $10, then admission to the general public is free from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and continues on Saturday, April 26 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

