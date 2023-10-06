Watch Now
Grand Rapids to erupt in Polish pride for 51st Pulaski Days

Posted at 5:59 AM, Oct 06, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The beginning of October means one thing in Grand Rapids— Pulaski Days!

From humble beginnings as a way to celebrate heritage and support local social clubs, to the now week-long Pulaski-ganza including a royal court, parade, and more food, fun, and live music than you can shake a kielbasa at— The festival has cemented Grand Rapids’ connection with its Polish roots over the last 51 years.

Pulaski Days Board Announcement - Mayor Bliss Attending

Officially held October 6-8, there have been a contest and events going on since October 1. This weekend brings a massive 3-day party spread across 14 halls and gathering places throughout the city!

Pulaski Days 2023 Schedule by Chris Bovia on Scribd

Friday – Live entertainment awaits starting as early as noon and lasting late into the night. Come down for your fill of pierogi and polka or try your hand at Karaoke!

Pierogi at Pulaski Days

Saturday – The Pulaski Days Parade – The Grand Marshal leads the way down Michigan St from College Ave to Diamond Ave starting at 11 a.m. followed by even more music, food, and family-friendly fun!

Kielbasa at Pulaski Days

Sunday – Monsignor Edward Hankiewicz will lead a Polka Mass at St. Isadore Church for those interested and 9 halls will host even more live entertainment at 9 locations starting around noon and going until 5 p.m. – though there is one hall that will keep the party alive until 9 p.m.

PARTICIPATING HALLS
5th St Hall
6th St Hall
American Legion Post 459
Diamond Hall
Eastern Ave Hall
Jackson St Hall
Knights of Columbus
Kosciusko Hall
Laddies Hall
Little Hall (St Stanislaus)
Polish Falcons
St. George’s Hall
Sons and Daughters Hall
Vyatautas Hall

Full menus and lineups can be found on each hall's Facebook page — and memberships will be available for any who'd like to find out what being part of a Polish hall is all about!

