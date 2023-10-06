Grand Rapids to erupt in Polish pride for 51st Pulaski Days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The beginning of October means one thing in Grand Rapids— Pulaski Days!

From humble beginnings as a way to celebrate heritage and support local social clubs, to the now week-long Pulaski-ganza including a royal court, parade, and more food, fun, and live music than you can shake a kielbasa at— The festival has cemented Grand Rapids’ connection with its Polish roots over the last 51 years.

Officially held October 6-8, there have been a contest and events going on since October 1. This weekend brings a massive 3-day party spread across 14 halls and gathering places throughout the city!

Pulaski Days 2023 Schedule by Chris Bovia on Scribd

Friday – Live entertainment awaits starting as early as noon and lasting late into the night. Come down for your fill of pierogi and polka or try your hand at Karaoke!

Saturday – The Pulaski Days Parade – The Grand Marshal leads the way down Michigan St from College Ave to Diamond Ave starting at 11 a.m. followed by even more music, food, and family-friendly fun!

Sunday – Monsignor Edward Hankiewicz will lead a Polka Mass at St. Isadore Church for those interested and 9 halls will host even more live entertainment at 9 locations starting around noon and going until 5 p.m. – though there is one hall that will keep the party alive until 9 p.m.

Full menus and lineups can be found on each hall's Facebook page — and memberships will be available for any who'd like to find out what being part of a Polish hall is all about!