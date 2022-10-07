Grand Rapids Thunder ready to roll as Thunderfest returns to Grand Rapids!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rugby fans rejoice-- Thunderfest is here!

The indoor, adaptive competition is designed for wheelchair athletes-- bringing the hard hits from the turf to the court.

Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th, head to MSA Fieldhouse for the Thunderfest Wheelchair Rugby Tournament.

Our local team— The Grand Rapids Thunder— are looking to add another National Championship to their record.

The games start at 9 a.m. both days— The folks at Mary Free Bed told the FOX 17 Morning News crew 60 athletes are coming in from across the U.S. to be a part of the action.

The tournament is free, but not for the faint of heart! These athletes are ready to B-E AGRESSIVE— colliding with the competition in true rugby fashion.

The program is hosted by Mary Free Bed and the Thunder are proudly sponsored by their Wheelchair & Adaptive Sports program

