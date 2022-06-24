Grand Rapids Parade of Homes returns after 2-year hiatus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a two-year hiatus, the Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids is once again hosting its Parade of Homes.

It's a great chance to explore some home models.

The Spring 2022 Grand Rapids Parade of Homes runs June 17-25, Fridays and Saturdays from 1 – 9 p.m. and Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Elliot Grandia checked out of the homes on the tour Friday morning.

The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Caledonia’s coveted Paris Ridge Estates neighborhood features over 3,000 square feet of living space with an extended front porch, contemporary finishes, high-end amenities and a modern layout.

Check out more homes on this year’s tour below.

Parade of Homes Map by WXMI on Scribd

