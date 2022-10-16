Grand Rapids Marathon organizers happy to be back in full swing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Marathon is back and it couldn't make organizers happier.

Race Director, Dan Kern, tells us getting pulling off the Grand Rapids Marathon this year was like doing it for the first time all over again, but worth every minute.

After closing down for COVID, then coming back in a smaller version— 2022 is the first time the race has been in-person at full capacity.

According to Kern, volunteers have spent the year working on how to make the race better than ever. This year they had to account for some road construction, rerouting the trail to keep runners safe.

5K winners came in just after 8 a.m. meanwhile marathon and half marathon winners will trickle in throughout the morning.

