Grand Rapids hosts Michgan's largest St. Patrick's Day Festival with Irish Off Ionia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend with its annual Irish festival, Michigan’s largest St. Patty’s Day street party.

This year, the festival, formerly known as Irish On Ionia, has a fresh new look and name, Irish Off Ionia. The decision to relocate the festival comes in response to community feedback.

It will be held at Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more than a decade, the festival has drawn thousands of attendees, celebrating Irish culture, and this year will be no exception.

The event features live music, traditional Irish fare, beverages, and plenty of festive fun.

Organizers hope that the new venue will provide more space, enhancing the overall guest experience, and the festival itself.

For more information on performance lineups and to purchase tickets, visit the link here.

