Irish OFF Ionia: Irish festival to return with new name, new location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Irish On Ionia will return next month, with a new name to reflect its new location.

Rebranded as Irish Off Ionia, the beloved St. Patrick’s Day tradition will be held at Calder Plaza on Saturday, March 15, organizers say.

The festival will celebrate all things Irish from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

We’re told Calder Plaza will offer more space and an improved experience for event goers.

The full lineup is not yet available but organizers say guests can look forward to live music by Stone Clover, Leprecons, Wakefire, Belfast Gin, Ironwood and more!

Tickets may be purchased online.

