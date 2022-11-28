Grand Rapids hosting Pitch and Highlight Night event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is looking for community input to reduce violence in neighborhoods.

That's why they're hosting Pitch and Highlight Night, to hear from you and other community members about what you want to see change in the community.

Grand Rapids 2nd Ward Commissioner Milinda Ysasi, co-chair of the SAFE Task Force joined us on the morning show to tell us more.

Pitch and Highlight Night in GR

Pitch and Highlight Night is happening Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation on Madison Ave SE.

Participants get five minutes to present their idea and show how it will be effective in reducing violence in Grand Rapids.

Winners will be announced at the end of the Pitch and Highlight Night event.

