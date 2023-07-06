Watch Now
Grand Rapids handbell troupe welcomes Emmy-nominated ensemble!

Embellish Handbells
Posted at 6:31 AM, Jul 06, 2023
Embellish Handbells— Grand Rapids' professional-level handbell ensemble— will host the Raleigh Ringers, Tuesday, July 11!

The Emmy-nominated group has wowed audiences around the world with their signature brand of high-intensity, lyrical percussion.

Raleigh Ringers perform with English bells ranging from the tiniest of handheld ringers to massive full-body chimes.

Tickets are just $20 for adults, $15 for students. Kids 12 and under are free and discounts are available for groups over 8.

The performance starts at 7 p.m. at East Grand Rapids High School Performing Arts Center.

