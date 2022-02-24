Grand Rapids Griffins host first Mental Health Awareness Night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins will host their first-ever Mental Health Awareness Night on Saturday, February 26.

They will also become the first AHL franchise to participate in the Hockey Talks campaign during their game against the Bakersfield Condors presented by Adventure Credit Union.

In addition, this game will be sensory friendly, with decreased auditory and visual stimulations in consideration of those with sensory sensitivities.

The Griffins will wear a Hockey Talks sticker on their helmets. Hockey Talks is a program that was inspired by Rick Rypien, a former Vancouver Canucks forward who tragically lost his battle with mental health concerns in 2011.

"Enjoying a hockey game is multigenerational. With an awareness game at this level, we're able to reach a wide-ranging audience with mental health awareness and using these athletes as the catalyst for conversation is going to be so impactful,” said Christy Buck, executive director of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan. “For kids to see someone they look up to and adults to see someone they respect talking openly about mental health or wearing a sticker on their helmets without shame, encourages individuals to take action when it comes to mental health and can even prevent suicide."

Click here to purchase tickets for the Feb. 26 contest against Bakersfield. Each ticket purchased using the link above includes: One vinyl “Hockey Talks” sticker; One “be nice” sticker from our friends at Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan; and a $3 per ticket donation to the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan to help support its cause of bringing awareness to mental health in West Michigan.