Grand Rapids' Eastown business district looks to grow visibility for LGBTQ+ community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When you drive down Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood, you can’t miss the iconic stretch of brick road, one of the first roads built in the city.

And while these bricks offer a look back in time, pride flags at nearly every storefront in the business district point to progress made in the Uptown area.

“When folks walk in here who are queer or BIPOC, or marginalized in some other way, they understand that this is a space for them by them,” Basalt Restaurant owner/operator Steven Martinez said.

A visible queer presence is what pushed Martinez to open Basaltnear the intersection of Lake and Wealthy.

The morning we spent with Steven, he was busy with his crew preparing brunch with Tejano flair. But more than just good food, he’s made it his mission to serve up an inclusive experience.

Steven grew up in a Texas community that didn’t always welcome queer people. It wasn’t until he graduated college and moved to Eastown that he finally felt at home in his own skin.

“I lived here right after I came out, and it just felt really safe for me to be around here,” Steven said.

“So having the opportunity to open a business in this neighborhood- that for me was really foundational.”

Over a dozen queer-owned retail shops and restaurants sit along a half-mile stretch of Wealthy Street. Many of them working together to promote panel discussions and events centered around supporting those looking to love themselves.

“So it means a lot to be able to walk down the street and see places, especially places that aren't queer-owned but that take that extra effort to say ‘hey, we see you, we support you, we love you, you are welcome here, And you're going to be safe here,’” Steven said.

And while hundreds of tasty entrees are prepared for hungry customers every day, Steven continues to push to not only fill bellies but grow visibility for the queer community in West Michigan.

“ I think [Eastown] has been a place for us to gather to support each other to feel comfortable and safe,” Steven said.

Basalt hosts a number of events curating discussion around visibility and support for the LGBTQ+ community.