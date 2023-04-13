Grand Rapids Comic-Con Spring Fling Road Trip hits Kalamazoo this weekend!

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grand Rapids Comic-Con is packing up the capes, cowls, masks, and 'mobiles for a weekend out of town!

The 'Con is heading to Kalamazoo for their Spring Fling Road Trip.

This weekend— April 14-16— all your favorite heroes and original cos-play characters will be at the Kalamazoo Expo Event Center and features celebrity guests from Star Trek: DS9, Death Note, Star Wars Rebels— James Corlett, the original voice of Goku in Dragon Ball Z— plus some of the minds behind your favorite comic books like Jim Steranko (Nick Fury, Captain America), Scott Rosema (Space Ghost, Batman: The Animated Series), and dozens more!

Grab your tickets hereor at the door.

Comic-Con will be back in Grand Rapids at DeVos Place November 3-5.