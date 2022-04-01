Grand Rapids Comedy Club hosting comedian Eleanor Kerrigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 was joined by comedian Eleanor Kerrigan to talk about her upcoming shows at the Comedy Club Grand Rapids.

Kerrigan got her start in comedy as a waitress at the world-famous Comedy Store.

From there she met and co-starred with Andrew Dice Clay in “Dice Undisputed”, Dice invited Eleanor to go on the road with him to promote the show. “I’m an actress, not a stand-up!” she replied. After seeing her one-woman show, Andrew would no longer take no for an answer. “You’re hysterical and everyone should know that!” he said, and Eleanor’s been performing stand-up in clubs and theaters around the country ever since.

Kerrigan will be performing at the Comedy Club Grand Rapids on both April 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

To get more information and tickets, click here.

