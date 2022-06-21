Watch
Grand Rapids Boulder Project opens free climbing wall

Posted at 6:00 AM, Jun 21, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prices on just about everything are climbing, and that has parents looking for some free family fun this summer.

If you head out to Highland Park in Grand Rapids, you will find just that with two new massive structures offering entertainment for all.

It’s part of the Grand Rapids Boulder Project’s effort to support climbing in around West Michigan.

Now they’ve built up two 12 foot structures offering free climbing for visitors.

