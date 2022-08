GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ‘Biked,’ a bicycle company based in west Michigan, wants to redefine the industry.

Biked Chief Executive Officer David Hopson, Chief Strategic Officer Jared Lebel and Business Development Director Eric Mentalewicz gave FOX 17 a tour of their shop Sunday morning.

We also talked with Master Bike Technician Casey Kleymeer who explained how Biked has in-house mechanics and technicians, which help to make the shop unique.

