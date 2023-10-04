Grand Rapids Ballet lifts off season with Contemporary Visions, annual Soiree

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ballet season is here!

The Grand Rapids Ballet is excited to welcome you to their first theater performance, Contemporary Visions— and what celebration would be complete without a night of great food, entertainment, and dancing?

For their first offering this season, four originally designed works will be featured, their unique choreography pulling you into each story.

Land of the Gods explores existential consequences of life choices made by two travelers.

Berceuse plays with classical and contemporary musical themes, following the twists and turns of a relationship as it encounters the same in life.

Spirit of Women features 3 solos plucked from Donald McKayle’s socio-political work of the same name, diving into the discovery of each character’s unique femininity, vulnerability, and power.

Le Grand Jazz! is an original piece by Darrell Grand-Moultrie, a Julliard alum whose choreography has been featured in ballets across the country and big-name acts like Beyonce.

To celebrate the season opener, the Grand Rapids Ballet is hosting its annual Grand Rapids Ballet Soiree!

Join them October 5 starting at the Peter Martin Wege Theater. Attendees of this formal affair will trolley to the Grand Rapids Downtown Market at 5 p.m. for a strolling wine & dinner experience, returning to the theater for a one-night-only performance of Moultrie’s piece followed by DJ, dancing, and dessert.

Contemporary Visions will be performed in full October 6-9 at the Peter Martin Wege Theater and includes a free, sensory-friendly performance during the Family Matinee with lowered volume, no strobe lighting, and a shortened runtime. You can get your tickets for that experience here.