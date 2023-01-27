Grand Haven's Winterfest offers relaxation, competition, and off-the-wall fun!

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — If it's feeling like it's the 8,000th day of January with no end in sight, you're in luck-- Winterfest is back in Grand Haven!

January 26th - 29th, competition and relaxation collide with weird winter activities.

Join the World Famous Sled Race— a cardboard and duct tape bonanza of creativity— stay cozy at the Bonfire Bash, challenge your foes to Snow Volleyball, Euchre, or Ski/Snowboard Competitions, bring the kids out for Kid's Day or the Glow Bowl. There's even events for Fido— the Family Dog Pull pairs your pooch with a sled and kids of all ages in this 4- (or is it 6-?) legged fun run.

Find everything you need to know before you go here!

In Muskegon this weekend? Check out the JCI Muskegon Snowfest— taking over Trinity Health Arena and several businesses and roads downtown Saturday, January 28th.

Coming up on February 18th— anyone looking for winter fun in the Metro Grand Rapids area might want to head to Indian Trails Golf Course. The city-owned space is hosting GR Outside's Winter Festival, featuring demos from their equipment library! If you've ever been curious about fat tire bikes, or need to rent gear from sleds to clothes— bring the whole family. There will be free food, bonfires and so much more to enjoy!