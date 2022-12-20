Cheers to years and gear! Vivant partnering with Gear Library for anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Happy 12th anniversary, Brewery Vivant!

In true-brew style, the brewery known for its expansive beer list, great food, and unforgettable location is partnering with a local organization to celebrate the milestone and (of course) announcing a limited-release beer to help their mission!

The Thrive Outside Gear Library provides equitable outdoor gear rentals for the people of Grand Rapids. Everything you need to enjoy the great outdoors— from hammocking, to snowshoes, jackets, bikes, sleds, and much more; the non-profit makes sure no one is left out due to access to often expensive equipment needs.

“We love what Thrive Outside is doing to provide this equipment to the kids and families of Grand Rapids," Kris Spaulding, President & Co-owner of Brewery Vivant told FOX 17 in a release. "Enjoying the outdoors is something that can make such a positive difference in people’s lives. We are so proud to partner with them.”

The celebratory brew is a Rose Saison, brewed with hibiscus and sangiovese grape must. The brew will be available December 20th until supplies are tapped. You can get a commemorative, hand-dipped wax-topped bottle or stay a while and enjoy it on draft.

"Thrive Outside is honored to celebrate the 12 year anniversary with Brewery Vivant," added Sam Truby, Gear Library Supervisor. 'We hope that this collaboration helps spread awareness of our work to ultimately bring outdoor gear and access to every resident of Grand Rapids."

Staff from Thrive Outside will be on hand at Brewery Vivant during the release to talk about their mission, and the QR code on each bottle will take users to the website.