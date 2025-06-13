GR Asian-Pacific Festival Offers Free Family Fun This Weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — If you are looking for something to do with the family this weekend, you might want to think about heading to downtown Grand Rapids for this year's Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival.

Starting on Friday, June 13 and running through Sunday, June 15 at Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids, the event will offer three days of free live performances, cultural experiences, and family fun. There will also be, of course, food for purchases with various food trucks and tents parking themselves in the plaza.

For a full list of the scheduled lineup check out this Facebook Post from the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival below:

