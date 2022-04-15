GR African American Health Institute discusses resources for community following death of Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 was joined by Vanessa Greene, CEO of the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute to discuss self-care and resources GRAAHI can provide following the police officer-involved shooting death of Patrick Lyoya on April 4 in Grand Rapids.

Many in the West Michigan community are reporting that the death and recent video release of the shooting are taking a toll on their physical and mental well-being.

Here are some steps they suggest for coping and processing:

Pray and meditate

