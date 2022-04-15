Watch
NewsMorning News

Actions

GR African American Health Institute discusses resources for community following death of Patrick Lyoya

Poster image (35).jpg
FOX 17
Poster image (35).jpg
Posted at 9:33 AM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 09:33:55-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 was joined by Vanessa Greene, CEO of the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute to discuss self-care and resources GRAAHI can provide following the police officer-involved shooting death of Patrick Lyoya on April 4 in Grand Rapids.

Many in the West Michigan community are reporting that the death and recent video release of the shooting are taking a toll on their physical and mental well-being.

Here are some steps they suggest for coping and processing:

Pray and meditate

  • Go for a walk
  • Spend time with family and friends
  • Take a break from social media
  • Set boundaries for watching and don’t watch the video alone
  • Don’t want the video repetitively
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News