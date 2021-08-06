Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor former Rep. Doug Bennett

LANSING, Mich. — Gov Gretchen Whitmer is lowering flags to half-staff on Saturday to honor former State Representative and Muskegon County Commissioner Doug Bennett.

Bennett died July 16 in a motorcycle crash along Beach Street in Muskegon. He was 75.

Bennett was born in Muskegon and was a graduate of Ravenna High School.

He served as Muskegon County Commissioner from 1999 to 2004, and as State Representative for the 92nd District from 2004 to 2010.

“Our state mourns the loss of former State Representative Doug Bennett,” Governor Whitmer said. “It was an honor to serve alongside him in the House. He will be remembered for his dedicated service to the Muskegon area. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Bennett's family spoke to FOX 17 just days after his death.

“Without a doubt I know he’ll be remembered for his integrity,” said Shannon Larson, his daughter. “I think also just the love of family, the love of life.”

Flags will be lowered to half-staff on August 7 and returned to full-staff on August 8.

