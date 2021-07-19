Former State Rep. Doug Bennett dead after motorcycle incident

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Former State Representative and Muskegon County Commissioner Doug Bennett is dead after a motorcycle incident on Friday July 16, 2021.

Police said that they were dispatched to 1600 block of Beach Street just before 9 p.m. Friday night for reports of a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle.

Officers arrived to find the motorcyclist, Bennett, lying motionless in the street.

Bennett was 75 years old and was on a 1200 Sportster at the time of the incident.

According to Bennett's family, it was unusual for his father to be out past 10:30 p.m.

The incident happened near The Deck and Bennett’s daughter confirmed his death upon going to the flashing lights, the City of Muskegon Department of Public Safety reports.

The crash remains under investigation.

