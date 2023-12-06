Got your flu vax yet?

It’s National Flu Vaccine Week; go get one.

We all know what time of year it is. Sure— kids have an ingrained affinity for diligent hygiene, but it’s their ability to share influenza that will really make your holiday season special.

And how much time off do you have left for the year?

Priority Health reminded FOX 17 this is Petri-dish season. A time of year when we’re all stuck inside due to the weather, and there’s not a lot of sunlight to kill germs out in public.

So— If you’d rather go to bed with your head full of sugar plums instead of congestion medication, and you think a red nose looks better on Rudolph than your face— if making a list of things you’re missing out on and checking it twice sounds like the worst idea right now, go back and read the first sentence of this article.